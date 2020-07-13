Rent Calculator
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1071 Oro Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:55 AM
1071 Oro Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1071 Oro Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful hardwood floors, surround sound, new roof & windows are just a few upgrades this home has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1071 Oro Street have any available units?
1071 Oro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 1071 Oro Street have?
Some of 1071 Oro Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1071 Oro Street currently offering any rent specials?
1071 Oro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1071 Oro Street pet-friendly?
No, 1071 Oro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach
.
Does 1071 Oro Street offer parking?
Yes, 1071 Oro Street offers parking.
Does 1071 Oro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1071 Oro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1071 Oro Street have a pool?
No, 1071 Oro Street does not have a pool.
Does 1071 Oro Street have accessible units?
No, 1071 Oro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1071 Oro Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1071 Oro Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1071 Oro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1071 Oro Street does not have units with air conditioning.
