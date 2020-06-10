Rent Calculator
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1032 Tia Juana
1032 Tia Juana Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1032 Tia Juana Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights
Amenities
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
Hill Top Very Modern
Large Loft and Living Room
Both with uninterupted views
Remodeled throughout
3 NEW modern bathrooms
Excellent Parking
Fantastic Park 1 Block Away
Lighted Tennis Courts
Dogs Considered
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1032 Tia Juana have any available units?
1032 Tia Juana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 1032 Tia Juana have?
Some of 1032 Tia Juana's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1032 Tia Juana currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Tia Juana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Tia Juana pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Tia Juana is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Tia Juana offer parking?
Yes, 1032 Tia Juana offers parking.
Does 1032 Tia Juana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Tia Juana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Tia Juana have a pool?
No, 1032 Tia Juana does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Tia Juana have accessible units?
No, 1032 Tia Juana does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Tia Juana have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 Tia Juana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 Tia Juana have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 Tia Juana does not have units with air conditioning.
