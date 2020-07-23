128 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CA

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Lafayette Meadow
3255 Marlene Drive
3255 Marlene Drive, Lafayette, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
988 sqft
2 Bed / 2 Bath Lafayette Condo - Not to be missed - Quaint and private, this newly remodeled condo is in a superb location in downtown Lafayette! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has fantastic open floor plan with new amenities throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
1 Toledo Dr.
1 Toledo Drive, Lafayette, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
875 sqft
1 Toledo Dr. Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated home in Valle Hermosa 55+ senior community - Look at this newly renovated home in Valle Hermosa 55+ senior community. Two bedroom, two full bath home with closed in add on room for extra living space.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
1000 Dewing Ave
1000 Dewing Avenue, Lafayette, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1465 sqft
This is a class A property in a 69 unit condominium secured building. The tenant is welcome to use the EV charge station available to all residences and guests.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
87 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
1361 Singingwood Ct
1361 Singingwood Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1162 sqft
Rebecca Palomo - Agt: 925-3248100 - Beautifully furnished Sequoia Wrap. Move-in and experience Rossmoor and it's amenities. The home has lovely updates and a large enclosed side balcony. Senior adult community, age 55 or older.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
1840 Tice Creek Dr
1840 Tice Creek Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1237 sqft
Nicole Nielsen - Agt: 925-382-8801 - Beautiful Rare lease in the Waterford. Wesbury model. New paint and carpet. End unit so the Dining room is extra large. 2bedroom 2 bath. Please adhere to the Covid Guidelines, see associated docs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
938 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
10 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Diablo Hills
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,337
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
7 Units Available
Reserve at Walnut Creek
1011 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
950 sqft
Minutes from the BART stations and various employers. A community with a large pool and sundeck, fitness center and fantastic views. Pet-friendly. Spacious interiors with modern updates. Just a block from the Iron Horse Trail.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
32 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1081 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1312 sqft
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
5 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
48 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,422
965 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
38 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1244 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,197
947 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
825 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
29 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Renaissance Square
1905 Concord Blvd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,027
1209 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,288
967 sqft
The Haven Martinez Apartments have never looked so good! On the heels of a spectacular remodel of the entire apartment community, Haven Martinez offers expertly managed and meticulously redesigned one and two-bedroom apartment homes on five acres of
City Guide for Lafayette, CA

"Oh, my sweet Lafayette, how I'm going to miss you. / You feel so good, Lafayette, now I've come to greet you / Tell all my friends I've come back again / I couldn't stay away, I was gone only a day / But I'm comin' back to my sweet Lafayette" (-Lucinda Williams, “Lafayette”)

Making up one-third of the Lamorinda (Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda) trifecta, Lafayette is renowned as one of the most pleasant and livable regions in the Bay Area (a feat, given its competition!). Located in the central section Contra Costa County, Lafayette boasts perfect California weather and an overall extremely high quality of life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Lafayette, CA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Lafayette offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Lafayette offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Lafayette. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

