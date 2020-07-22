All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1 Toledo Dr.

1 Toledo Drive · (951) 492-4711 ext. 4711
Location

1 Toledo Drive, Lafayette, CA 94549
Happy Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Toledo Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Toledo Dr. Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated home in Valle Hermosa 55+ senior community - Look at this newly renovated home in Valle Hermosa 55+ senior community. Two bedroom, two full bath home with closed in add on room for extra living space. New floors, paint, fixtures, lighting and blinds. Feels fresh! Auto garage and laundry hookups. Quiet street, in friendly neighborhood. Rent includes the gardener so no pulling weeds! Seniors only for $1,195 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Toledo Dr. have any available units?
1 Toledo Dr. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1 Toledo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Toledo Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Toledo Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1 Toledo Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 1 Toledo Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1 Toledo Dr. offers parking.
Does 1 Toledo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Toledo Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Toledo Dr. have a pool?
No, 1 Toledo Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Toledo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1 Toledo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Toledo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Toledo Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Toledo Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Toledo Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
