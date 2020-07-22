Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1 Toledo Dr. Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated home in Valle Hermosa 55+ senior community - Look at this newly renovated home in Valle Hermosa 55+ senior community. Two bedroom, two full bath home with closed in add on room for extra living space. New floors, paint, fixtures, lighting and blinds. Feels fresh! Auto garage and laundry hookups. Quiet street, in friendly neighborhood. Rent includes the gardener so no pulling weeds! Seniors only for $1,195 per month.



(RLNE5936245)