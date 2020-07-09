Amenities

on-site laundry new construction garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Gorgeous brand new house Vivaz Plan 3 in the beautiful Rancho Mission Viejo Esencia neighborhood. It features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen that adjoins with a Great Room. This house is especially unique with a dual master suites with one downstairs and another upstairs. Both Masters are a good size with dual vanities and luxurious separate shower and tub. In addition to the upstairs master bedroom, two more bedrooms and a full bathroom and a laundry room finishes off the entire house. This wonderful house has many windows, sliders and is very bright and airy. Esencia has many amenities including club house, swimming pool, trails and etc.