Ladera Ranch, CA
78 Ocaso
78 Ocaso

78 Ocaso St · No Longer Available
Location

78 Ocaso St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Gorgeous brand new house Vivaz Plan 3 in the beautiful Rancho Mission Viejo Esencia neighborhood. It features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen that adjoins with a Great Room. This house is especially unique with a dual master suites with one downstairs and another upstairs. Both Masters are a good size with dual vanities and luxurious separate shower and tub. In addition to the upstairs master bedroom, two more bedrooms and a full bathroom and a laundry room finishes off the entire house. This wonderful house has many windows, sliders and is very bright and airy. Esencia has many amenities including club house, swimming pool, trails and etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Ocaso have any available units?
78 Ocaso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 78 Ocaso have?
Some of 78 Ocaso's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Ocaso currently offering any rent specials?
78 Ocaso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Ocaso pet-friendly?
No, 78 Ocaso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 78 Ocaso offer parking?
Yes, 78 Ocaso offers parking.
Does 78 Ocaso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Ocaso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Ocaso have a pool?
Yes, 78 Ocaso has a pool.
Does 78 Ocaso have accessible units?
No, 78 Ocaso does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Ocaso have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Ocaso does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Ocaso have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Ocaso does not have units with air conditioning.

