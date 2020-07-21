All apartments in Ladera Ranch
73 Promesa
73 Promesa

73 Promesa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

73 Promesa Ave, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Call or text listing agent Kellan Lindley (949) 633-0936 for a private showing. 24 hour notice is appreciated.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 73 Promesa have any available units?
73 Promesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
Is 73 Promesa currently offering any rent specials?
73 Promesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Promesa pet-friendly?
No, 73 Promesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 73 Promesa offer parking?
No, 73 Promesa does not offer parking.
Does 73 Promesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Promesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Promesa have a pool?
No, 73 Promesa does not have a pool.
Does 73 Promesa have accessible units?
No, 73 Promesa does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Promesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Promesa has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Promesa have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Promesa does not have units with air conditioning.
