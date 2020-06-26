All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:33 AM

66 Majeza Court

66 Majeza Ct · No Longer Available
Location

66 Majeza Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Panoramic VIEW! Stunning VIEW! 1 year old new fully upgraded home located in the stunning, amenity-filled master-planned community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bath, 2205 sqft with downstairs bedroom and bath. This floor plan begins with an inviting entry foyer. From the foyer, an open and airy Great Room emerges and connects effortlessly with a dining room and kitchen. The cook’s kitchen showcases elegant cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances and large center island ideal for meal preparation. A private master bedroom suite with spa-inspired bath offers a separate shower and soaking tub, dual vanities and an ample walk-in closet for storage and display. WALKING DISTANCE to new elementary and middle school in Esencia. Amazing community include: HILLTOP Club POOL, SPA,DOG PARK,WALKING TRAILS, LARGE COMMUNITY EXERCISE ROOM, COFFE SHOP AND MORE... New Refrigerator is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Majeza Court have any available units?
66 Majeza Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 66 Majeza Court have?
Some of 66 Majeza Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Majeza Court currently offering any rent specials?
66 Majeza Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Majeza Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Majeza Court is pet friendly.
Does 66 Majeza Court offer parking?
No, 66 Majeza Court does not offer parking.
Does 66 Majeza Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Majeza Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Majeza Court have a pool?
Yes, 66 Majeza Court has a pool.
Does 66 Majeza Court have accessible units?
No, 66 Majeza Court does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Majeza Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Majeza Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Majeza Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Majeza Court does not have units with air conditioning.
