66 Majeza Court

Panoramic VIEW! Stunning VIEW! 1 year old new fully upgraded home located in the stunning, amenity-filled master-planned community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bath, 2205 sqft with downstairs bedroom and bath. This floor plan begins with an inviting entry foyer. From the foyer, an open and airy Great Room emerges and connects effortlessly with a dining room and kitchen. The cook’s kitchen showcases elegant cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances and large center island ideal for meal preparation. A private master bedroom suite with spa-inspired bath offers a separate shower and soaking tub, dual vanities and an ample walk-in closet for storage and display. WALKING DISTANCE to new elementary and middle school in Esencia. Amazing community include: HILLTOP Club POOL, SPA,DOG PARK,WALKING TRAILS, LARGE COMMUNITY EXERCISE ROOM, COFFE SHOP AND MORE... New Refrigerator is included.