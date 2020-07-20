4 Higo St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Bright and open 1 bedroom PLUS loft townhome available immediately! Enjoy lots of natural light from the main living area which has 2-story ceilings, upgraded dark kitchen cabinets, pantry, and all stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has dual sinks, large walk-in closet, ceiling fan. Laundry is located upstairs as well, just outside of the bedroom. Lots of closet space for storage. The loft can be used for another sitting area, office or temporary guest quarters. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Enjoy the Sendero Village community with a front door fenced in patio, community firepits, BBQ and social sitting areas. Additional amenities include cabanas, spa, pools, clubhouse with kitchen, bocce ball courts and during the summer months, outdoor movie nights! Walking distance to running and bike trails, the supermarket, restaurants, and retail. Welcome home!