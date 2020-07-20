All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

4 Higo St.

4 Higo St · No Longer Available
Location

4 Higo St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Bright and open 1 bedroom PLUS loft townhome available immediately! Enjoy lots of natural light from the main living area which has 2-story ceilings, upgraded dark kitchen cabinets, pantry, and all stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has dual sinks, large walk-in closet, ceiling fan. Laundry is located upstairs as well, just outside of the bedroom. Lots of closet space for storage. The loft can be used for another sitting area, office or temporary guest quarters. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Enjoy the Sendero Village community with a front door fenced in patio, community firepits, BBQ and social sitting areas. Additional amenities include cabanas, spa, pools, clubhouse with kitchen, bocce ball courts and during the summer months, outdoor movie nights! Walking distance to running and bike trails, the supermarket, restaurants, and retail. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Higo St. have any available units?
4 Higo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 4 Higo St. have?
Some of 4 Higo St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Higo St. currently offering any rent specials?
4 Higo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Higo St. pet-friendly?
No, 4 Higo St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 4 Higo St. offer parking?
Yes, 4 Higo St. offers parking.
Does 4 Higo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Higo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Higo St. have a pool?
Yes, 4 Higo St. has a pool.
Does 4 Higo St. have accessible units?
No, 4 Higo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Higo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Higo St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Higo St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Higo St. does not have units with air conditioning.
