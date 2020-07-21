Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 38 Potters.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
38 Potters
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
38 Potters
38 Potters Bnd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Location
38 Potters Bnd, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Flintridge Village
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Home. Offering a convenient tech center and Laundry Room both located Upstairs. Great location- right next to Pocket Park. Hurry- this won't be around long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38 Potters have any available units?
38 Potters doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ladera Ranch, CA
.
Is 38 Potters currently offering any rent specials?
38 Potters is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Potters pet-friendly?
No, 38 Potters is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch
.
Does 38 Potters offer parking?
No, 38 Potters does not offer parking.
Does 38 Potters have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Potters does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Potters have a pool?
No, 38 Potters does not have a pool.
Does 38 Potters have accessible units?
No, 38 Potters does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Potters have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Potters does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Potters have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Potters does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Similar Pages
Ladera Ranch 1 Bedroom Apartments
Ladera Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Gyms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Escondido, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Vista, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Home Gardens, CA
Citrus, CA
Temescal Valley, CA
French Valley, CA
Perris, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Hemet, CA
Diamond Bar, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Compton, CA
Norco, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
Coto de Caza, CA
Laguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CA
La Mirada, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Township Village
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego