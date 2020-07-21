All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 38 Potters.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
38 Potters
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

38 Potters

38 Potters Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

38 Potters Bnd, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Flintridge Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Home. Offering a convenient tech center and Laundry Room both located Upstairs. Great location- right next to Pocket Park. Hurry- this won't be around long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Potters have any available units?
38 Potters doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
Is 38 Potters currently offering any rent specials?
38 Potters is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Potters pet-friendly?
No, 38 Potters is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 38 Potters offer parking?
No, 38 Potters does not offer parking.
Does 38 Potters have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Potters does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Potters have a pool?
No, 38 Potters does not have a pool.
Does 38 Potters have accessible units?
No, 38 Potters does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Potters have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Potters does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Potters have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Potters does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLadera Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego