Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

34 Platinum Circle

34 Platinum Circle · (949) 235-0161
Location

34 Platinum Circle, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
playground
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
This gorgeous Townhouse. Beautiful New Engineered Wood Floors, Brand New Carpets, New Fresh Paint Throughout. Custom window coverings, a private deck, an unbeatable location overlooking meticulously maintained parks and walking paths with amazing views of rolling California hills. The Main Floor Features a Large, Light-Filled Family Room that Opens to a Dining area and spacious Kitchen with a large center island and walk-in pantry. It also has a Built-in Entertainment center as well as a Separate open room that can be a den, Office, sitting area, etc. Upstairs, Two Master Bedrooms with their own private Full Bathroom. The home has an attached 2-car garage. It is also just steps to a beautiful tot lot, lush gardens and walkways, and association amenities including a BBQ and picnic area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Platinum Circle have any available units?
34 Platinum Circle has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Platinum Circle have?
Some of 34 Platinum Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Platinum Circle currently offering any rent specials?
34 Platinum Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Platinum Circle pet-friendly?
No, 34 Platinum Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 34 Platinum Circle offer parking?
Yes, 34 Platinum Circle does offer parking.
Does 34 Platinum Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Platinum Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Platinum Circle have a pool?
No, 34 Platinum Circle does not have a pool.
Does 34 Platinum Circle have accessible units?
No, 34 Platinum Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Platinum Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Platinum Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Platinum Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Platinum Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
