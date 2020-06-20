34 Platinum Circle

Amenities

This gorgeous Townhouse. Beautiful New Engineered Wood Floors, Brand New Carpets, New Fresh Paint Throughout. Custom window coverings, a private deck, an unbeatable location overlooking meticulously maintained parks and walking paths with amazing views of rolling California hills. The Main Floor Features a Large, Light-Filled Family Room that Opens to a Dining area and spacious Kitchen with a large center island and walk-in pantry. It also has a Built-in Entertainment center as well as a Separate open room that can be a den, Office, sitting area, etc. Upstairs, Two Master Bedrooms with their own private Full Bathroom. The home has an attached 2-car garage. It is also just steps to a beautiful tot lot, lush gardens and walkways, and association amenities including a BBQ and picnic area.