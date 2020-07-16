All apartments in Ladera Ranch
33 Tuscany

33 Tuscany · (949) 464-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Tuscany, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2084 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
A beautifully maintained 4 bed / 2.5 bath home perfectly situated within the guard gated community of Covenant Hills in Ladera Ranch. Located on a quiet street within walking distance of the Covenant Hills clubhouse and award winning Oso Grande elementary school. One of four in the Ladera Ranch community, the clubhouse includes resort pool and spa, water play area, wading pool, tennis courts and more. Home is situated to enjoy expansive views of the rolling hills and sunsets from the covered patio, backyard and master bedroom balcony. The plan 3 Castellina is a functional Tuscan inspired home with extensive high quality features throughout. Open kitchen with an expansive center island overlooks the living room creating an inviting great room for relaxing or entertaining. A wall of open french doors invite sunlight and expand the living room into the adjoining covered patio, all creating a relaxing indoor / outdoor living space. Master suite opens to a balcony and sweeping hill backdrop, includes a walk-in closet, separate vanities, soaker tub and separate shower. Private pavered driveway with 2 car attached direct access garage. Home is centrally wired for high speed internet and Cox internet service included with your monthly rent. All located in an amazing master planned community with running and biking trails, 4 clubhouses, Olympic sized swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, exceptional sports parks and youth sports, a water park and a skate park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Tuscany have any available units?
33 Tuscany has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Tuscany have?
Some of 33 Tuscany's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Tuscany currently offering any rent specials?
33 Tuscany is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Tuscany pet-friendly?
No, 33 Tuscany is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 33 Tuscany offer parking?
Yes, 33 Tuscany offers parking.
Does 33 Tuscany have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Tuscany does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Tuscany have a pool?
Yes, 33 Tuscany has a pool.
Does 33 Tuscany have accessible units?
No, 33 Tuscany does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Tuscany have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Tuscany does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Tuscany have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Tuscany does not have units with air conditioning.
