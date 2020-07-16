33 Tuscany

Amenities

A beautifully maintained 4 bed / 2.5 bath home perfectly situated within the guard gated community of Covenant Hills in Ladera Ranch. Located on a quiet street within walking distance of the Covenant Hills clubhouse and award winning Oso Grande elementary school. One of four in the Ladera Ranch community, the clubhouse includes resort pool and spa, water play area, wading pool, tennis courts and more. Home is situated to enjoy expansive views of the rolling hills and sunsets from the covered patio, backyard and master bedroom balcony. The plan 3 Castellina is a functional Tuscan inspired home with extensive high quality features throughout. Open kitchen with an expansive center island overlooks the living room creating an inviting great room for relaxing or entertaining. A wall of open french doors invite sunlight and expand the living room into the adjoining covered patio, all creating a relaxing indoor / outdoor living space. Master suite opens to a balcony and sweeping hill backdrop, includes a walk-in closet, separate vanities, soaker tub and separate shower. Private pavered driveway with 2 car attached direct access garage. Home is centrally wired for high speed internet and Cox internet service included with your monthly rent. All located in an amazing master planned community with running and biking trails, 4 clubhouses, Olympic sized swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, exceptional sports parks and youth sports, a water park and a skate park.