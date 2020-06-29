All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 32 Walbert Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
32 Walbert Lane
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:33 AM

32 Walbert Lane

32 Walbert Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

32 Walbert Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Echo Ridge Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**JUST-LIKE-A-MODEL** Located in the Community of Atherton Glen in Ladera Ranch this interior Townhome boasts 1,682 sq feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car direct access garage. As you enter, you’ll notice the recently upgraded home with newer laminate wood style flooring, freshly painted throughout, a bright spacious kitchen, white cabinetry, and granite counters. The dining room opens to the cozy family room with fireplace, with direct access to your private patio for outdoor enjoyment. The offset location of this unit has plenty of windows allowing natural light to flood in keeping it bright and airy. As you head upstairs, you’ll notice the wood laminate flooring continues up the stairs and all throughout the upper level. The oversized master bedroom offers plenty of space to help you unwind, a master bathroom with dual vanities, large deep soaking tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Down the hall you find two generously sized secondary bedrooms, (a Juliet balcony off one of them), and an individual laundry room. Each bedroom has a it's own ceiling fan with light. Come see why this is the best interior location offering privacy, a resident only pool and hot tub, all within close access to founder’s park (4th of July firework shows, community events and concerts in the park) award winning schools, pools, and trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Walbert Lane have any available units?
32 Walbert Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 32 Walbert Lane have?
Some of 32 Walbert Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Walbert Lane currently offering any rent specials?
32 Walbert Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Walbert Lane pet-friendly?
No, 32 Walbert Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 32 Walbert Lane offer parking?
Yes, 32 Walbert Lane offers parking.
Does 32 Walbert Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Walbert Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Walbert Lane have a pool?
Yes, 32 Walbert Lane has a pool.
Does 32 Walbert Lane have accessible units?
No, 32 Walbert Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Walbert Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Walbert Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Walbert Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Walbert Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego