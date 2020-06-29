32 Walbert Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

**JUST-LIKE-A-MODEL** Located in the Community of Atherton Glen in Ladera Ranch this interior Townhome boasts 1,682 sq feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car direct access garage. As you enter, you’ll notice the recently upgraded home with newer laminate wood style flooring, freshly painted throughout, a bright spacious kitchen, white cabinetry, and granite counters. The dining room opens to the cozy family room with fireplace, with direct access to your private patio for outdoor enjoyment. The offset location of this unit has plenty of windows allowing natural light to flood in keeping it bright and airy. As you head upstairs, you’ll notice the wood laminate flooring continues up the stairs and all throughout the upper level. The oversized master bedroom offers plenty of space to help you unwind, a master bathroom with dual vanities, large deep soaking tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Down the hall you find two generously sized secondary bedrooms, (a Juliet balcony off one of them), and an individual laundry room. Each bedroom has a it's own ceiling fan with light. Come see why this is the best interior location offering privacy, a resident only pool and hot tub, all within close access to founder’s park (4th of July firework shows, community events and concerts in the park) award winning schools, pools, and trails.