Ladera Ranch, CA
26 Dietes Court
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:18 AM

26 Dietes Court

26 Dietes Ct · No Longer Available
Location

26 Dietes Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous Berkshire end unit townhome with 2 car attached garage and premium location near Founders Park! This immaculate home features an open and airy floor plan featuring a large kitchen with quartz countertops, white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with upgraded fireplace and media niche. Spacious two bedrooms with two full baths. Master suite boasts a spacious walk-in closet, double vanity and soaking bath tub. Plantation shutters, vinyl wood flooring and ceiling fans throughout. washer, dryer, refrigerator included if needed. This home is located close to Ladera Ranch amenities such as pools, parks, clubhouse, tennis courts, schools, shopping, local restaurants, hiking & biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Dietes Court have any available units?
26 Dietes Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 26 Dietes Court have?
Some of 26 Dietes Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Dietes Court currently offering any rent specials?
26 Dietes Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Dietes Court pet-friendly?
No, 26 Dietes Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 26 Dietes Court offer parking?
Yes, 26 Dietes Court offers parking.
Does 26 Dietes Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Dietes Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Dietes Court have a pool?
Yes, 26 Dietes Court has a pool.
Does 26 Dietes Court have accessible units?
No, 26 Dietes Court does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Dietes Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Dietes Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Dietes Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Dietes Court does not have units with air conditioning.
