26 Dietes Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous Berkshire end unit townhome with 2 car attached garage and premium location near Founders Park! This immaculate home features an open and airy floor plan featuring a large kitchen with quartz countertops, white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with upgraded fireplace and media niche. Spacious two bedrooms with two full baths. Master suite boasts a spacious walk-in closet, double vanity and soaking bath tub. Plantation shutters, vinyl wood flooring and ceiling fans throughout. washer, dryer, refrigerator included if needed. This home is located close to Ladera Ranch amenities such as pools, parks, clubhouse, tennis courts, schools, shopping, local restaurants, hiking & biking trails.