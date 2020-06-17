18 Winfield Drive

Amenities
Executive Home In Fabulous Oak Knoll Village of Ladera Ranch, Located Within Award Winning Tesoro High School Boundaries! Four Spacious Bedrooms (One Down With Adjoining 3/4 Bath), And Main Floor Office. Formal Living Room With Fireplace, Custom Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters & Designer Paint. Formal Dining Room Features Custom Built 300 Bottle Wine Cellar & Wet Bar, Slate Flooring, Cathedral Ceilings and French Doors Leading To Secondary Outdoor Entertainment Area, Including Wood Burning Fireplace. Recently Renovated Kitchen Features New Floor-To-Ceiling Cabinets, Granite Counters, Huge Center Island With Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Buffet Cabinet, Pantry, Recessed Lighting, Casual Dining & Opens To Large Family Room With Built-In Entertainment Niche, Fireplace, & Slate Flooring. Separate Office Includes Custom Built Shelving, Desks & Cabinets With French Doors Leading to Backyard. Upstairs You Will Find Upgraded Carpet, Laundry With Sink, Spacious Secondary Bedrooms That Share Jack & Jill Bathroom. Luxurious Master Suite, Is A Sanctuary That Includes Over-Sized Custom Designed Closet, Ensuite With Dual Vanity, Jetted Tub, Plantation Shutters And Designer Paint. Enjoy The Entertainer's Dream Yard Complete With Fire Pit, Plenty Of Seating, Spa, BBQ & Bar With Lush Landscaping. Gardener Included! Garage Complete With Built-Ins And Refinished Flooring. This Home Checks All The Boxes! Please Contact Steve Pattinson & Deb Steffo For Showings, 949-466-5329.