Ladera Ranch, CA
18 Winfield Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

18 Winfield Drive

18 Winfield Dr · (949) 466-5688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Winfield Dr, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Executive Home In Fabulous Oak Knoll Village of Ladera Ranch, Located Within Award Winning Tesoro High School Boundaries! Four Spacious Bedrooms (One Down With Adjoining 3/4 Bath), And Main Floor Office. Formal Living Room With Fireplace, Custom Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters & Designer Paint. Formal Dining Room Features Custom Built 300 Bottle Wine Cellar & Wet Bar, Slate Flooring, Cathedral Ceilings and French Doors Leading To Secondary Outdoor Entertainment Area, Including Wood Burning Fireplace. Recently Renovated Kitchen Features New Floor-To-Ceiling Cabinets, Granite Counters, Huge Center Island With Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Buffet Cabinet, Pantry, Recessed Lighting, Casual Dining & Opens To Large Family Room With Built-In Entertainment Niche, Fireplace, & Slate Flooring. Separate Office Includes Custom Built Shelving, Desks & Cabinets With French Doors Leading to Backyard. Upstairs You Will Find Upgraded Carpet, Laundry With Sink, Spacious Secondary Bedrooms That Share Jack & Jill Bathroom. Luxurious Master Suite, Is A Sanctuary That Includes Over-Sized Custom Designed Closet, Ensuite With Dual Vanity, Jetted Tub, Plantation Shutters And Designer Paint. Enjoy The Entertainer's Dream Yard Complete With Fire Pit, Plenty Of Seating, Spa, BBQ & Bar With Lush Landscaping. Gardener Included! Garage Complete With Built-Ins And Refinished Flooring. This Home Checks All The Boxes! Please Contact Steve Pattinson & Deb Steffo For Showings, 949-466-5329.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Winfield Drive have any available units?
18 Winfield Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Winfield Drive have?
Some of 18 Winfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Winfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18 Winfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Winfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18 Winfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 18 Winfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18 Winfield Drive does offer parking.
Does 18 Winfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Winfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Winfield Drive have a pool?
No, 18 Winfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18 Winfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 18 Winfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Winfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Winfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Winfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Winfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
