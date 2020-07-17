All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

115 Listo Street

115 Listo St · (949) 370-0819
Location

115 Listo St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in the wonderful 55+ community of Gavilan, located in the Esencia neighborhood of Rancho Mission Viejo. With $50,000+ worth of upgrades, this amazing single level home features high ceilings, wood floors, quartz counters, upgraded cabinets, open living space, plantation shutters, recessed LED lighting, and much more! With community amenities, you'll have direct access to BBQ's, Bocce courts, and both Sunset and Sunrise parks. It is the perfect place to call home! As part of the Gavilan community, you'll also have access to age-restricted pools, clubhouses, activities, and clubs. In addition to these wonderful perks, some of the other amenities Rancho Mission Viejo has to offer include parks and playgrounds, resident-led clubs and organizations, community farms, the South Paw Dog Park, The Campground, the Canyon House Coffee Shop, and the popular Hilltop club. Come see this home today before it gone like the rest! For a private tour of this home, please contact Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Listo Street have any available units?
115 Listo Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Listo Street have?
Some of 115 Listo Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Listo Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 Listo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Listo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Listo Street is pet friendly.
Does 115 Listo Street offer parking?
Yes, 115 Listo Street offers parking.
Does 115 Listo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Listo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Listo Street have a pool?
Yes, 115 Listo Street has a pool.
Does 115 Listo Street have accessible units?
No, 115 Listo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Listo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Listo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Listo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Listo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
