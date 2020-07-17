115 Listo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse coffee bar dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill

Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in the wonderful 55+ community of Gavilan, located in the Esencia neighborhood of Rancho Mission Viejo. With $50,000+ worth of upgrades, this amazing single level home features high ceilings, wood floors, quartz counters, upgraded cabinets, open living space, plantation shutters, recessed LED lighting, and much more! With community amenities, you'll have direct access to BBQ's, Bocce courts, and both Sunset and Sunrise parks. It is the perfect place to call home! As part of the Gavilan community, you'll also have access to age-restricted pools, clubhouses, activities, and clubs. In addition to these wonderful perks, some of the other amenities Rancho Mission Viejo has to offer include parks and playgrounds, resident-led clubs and organizations, community farms, the South Paw Dog Park, The Campground, the Canyon House Coffee Shop, and the popular Hilltop club. Come see this home today before it gone like the rest! For a private tour of this home, please contact Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.