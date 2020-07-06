Rent Calculator
11 Clifford Lane
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
11 Clifford Lane
11 Clifford Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
11 Clifford Ln, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Clifford Lane have any available units?
11 Clifford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ladera Ranch, CA
.
Is 11 Clifford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11 Clifford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Clifford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11 Clifford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch
.
Does 11 Clifford Lane offer parking?
No, 11 Clifford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11 Clifford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Clifford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Clifford Lane have a pool?
No, 11 Clifford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11 Clifford Lane have accessible units?
No, 11 Clifford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Clifford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Clifford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Clifford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Clifford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
