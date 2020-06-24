10 Chilmark Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring in Kitchen, Living, Dining, Hallways and Bedrooms + Fresh Neutral Paint Throughout! Private, End Location *Carriage Unit *Light & Bright Davenport Home *Spacious Floorplan *Large Kitchen with Island & Breakfast Bar *Master Suite with Large Walk-In Closet *Spacious Secondary Bedroom *Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups *Tile Countertops in Baths *2 Car Garage Below *Great Neighborhood Amenities. Come see it today! For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.