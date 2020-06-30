1 Tomillo Lane

Amenities

Brand New Luxury 4B3B Home in Rancho Mission Viejo - This ideal family plan begins with an entry porch and foyer, leading into a large great room with view of the patio. A dining space connects easily with the gourmet kitchen featuring large center island and walk-in pantry. A first-floor bedroom builds flexibility into the home. Upstairs, find two secondary bedrooms plus a laundry room. The master suite takes up its own wing with the spa-inspired master bath featuring a separate shower and tub and large walk-in closet.



Esencia at Rancho Mission Viejo offers scenic walkability, exceptional west-facing views and a robust community events calendar. Enjoy the many community amenities at Esencia and adjacent Sendero, including the Backyard, a 5.5-acre linear park, The Campout, an innovative campground concept, Esencia Farm, a volunteer-run suburban farm and several clubhouses, pools, play zones, sports fields, scenic trails and so much more.



