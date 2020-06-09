All apartments in Ladera Heights
Ladera Heights, CA
5924 S LA CIENEGA
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

5924 S LA CIENEGA

5924 South La Cienega Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5924 South La Cienega Boulevard, Ladera Heights, CA 90056
Ladera Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 S LA CIENEGA have any available units?
5924 S LA CIENEGA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Heights, CA.
Is 5924 S LA CIENEGA currently offering any rent specials?
5924 S LA CIENEGA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 S LA CIENEGA pet-friendly?
No, 5924 S LA CIENEGA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Heights.
Does 5924 S LA CIENEGA offer parking?
Yes, 5924 S LA CIENEGA offers parking.
Does 5924 S LA CIENEGA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 S LA CIENEGA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 S LA CIENEGA have a pool?
No, 5924 S LA CIENEGA does not have a pool.
Does 5924 S LA CIENEGA have accessible units?
No, 5924 S LA CIENEGA does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 S LA CIENEGA have units with dishwashers?
No, 5924 S LA CIENEGA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 S LA CIENEGA have units with air conditioning?
No, 5924 S LA CIENEGA does not have units with air conditioning.

