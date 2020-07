Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

A bright beautiful spacious condo located right near Grocery store, bank and restaurants. The condominium has all the amenities and brand new appliances including refrigerator, A/C, dishwasher and range/ oven.

Will not last long in the market. Come see ASAP.



You need to pay security deposit and first month rent before move in. Looking for a renter with good credit score.