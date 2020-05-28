All apartments in La Verne
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:25 PM

4565 Ramona

4565 Ramona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4565 Ramona Avenue, La Verne, CA 91750
Foothill Corridor

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful view to the Azusa mountain tops and the complex-swimming pool from the living room of this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4565 Ramona have any available units?
4565 Ramona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
Is 4565 Ramona currently offering any rent specials?
4565 Ramona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4565 Ramona pet-friendly?
No, 4565 Ramona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 4565 Ramona offer parking?
No, 4565 Ramona does not offer parking.
Does 4565 Ramona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4565 Ramona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4565 Ramona have a pool?
Yes, 4565 Ramona has a pool.
Does 4565 Ramona have accessible units?
No, 4565 Ramona does not have accessible units.
Does 4565 Ramona have units with dishwashers?
No, 4565 Ramona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4565 Ramona have units with air conditioning?
No, 4565 Ramona does not have units with air conditioning.
