Home
/
La Verne, CA
/
4565 Ramona
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:25 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4565 Ramona
4565 Ramona Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Verne
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4565 Ramona Avenue, La Verne, CA 91750
Foothill Corridor
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful view to the Azusa mountain tops and the complex-swimming pool from the living room of this property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4565 Ramona have any available units?
4565 Ramona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Verne, CA
.
Is 4565 Ramona currently offering any rent specials?
4565 Ramona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4565 Ramona pet-friendly?
No, 4565 Ramona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Verne
.
Does 4565 Ramona offer parking?
No, 4565 Ramona does not offer parking.
Does 4565 Ramona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4565 Ramona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4565 Ramona have a pool?
Yes, 4565 Ramona has a pool.
Does 4565 Ramona have accessible units?
No, 4565 Ramona does not have accessible units.
Does 4565 Ramona have units with dishwashers?
No, 4565 Ramona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4565 Ramona have units with air conditioning?
No, 4565 Ramona does not have units with air conditioning.
