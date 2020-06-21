1868 3rd St #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bungalow in the heart of downtown La Verne - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home is recently updated throughout. It's the back unit and has it's own parking spot and entrance. For your convenience washer and dryer hook-ups inside the unit and a private gated yard.

This is a must see property, walking distance to University of La Verne. Owner pays Water and Trash, Stove and refrigerator provided. Apply online at www.OttosenCo.com or contact us for additional questions

626-317-9194



(RLNE5834908)