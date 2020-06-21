All apartments in La Verne
1868 3rd St #3

1868 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1868 3rd Street, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bungalow in the heart of downtown La Verne - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home is recently updated throughout. It's the back unit and has it's own parking spot and entrance. For your convenience washer and dryer hook-ups inside the unit and a private gated yard.
This is a must see property, walking distance to University of La Verne. Owner pays Water and Trash, Stove and refrigerator provided. Apply online at www.OttosenCo.com or contact us for additional questions
626-317-9194

(RLNE5834908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1868 3rd St #3 have any available units?
1868 3rd St #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 1868 3rd St #3 have?
Some of 1868 3rd St #3's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1868 3rd St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1868 3rd St #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1868 3rd St #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1868 3rd St #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 1868 3rd St #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1868 3rd St #3 does offer parking.
Does 1868 3rd St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1868 3rd St #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1868 3rd St #3 have a pool?
No, 1868 3rd St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1868 3rd St #3 have accessible units?
No, 1868 3rd St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1868 3rd St #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1868 3rd St #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1868 3rd St #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1868 3rd St #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
