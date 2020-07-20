All apartments in La Verne
La Verne, CA
1726 Eaton Place
La Verne
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

1726 Eaton Place, La Verne, CA 91750
Foothill Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*LEASE*NO PETS* Great two-story end-unit located in beautiful La Verne. Floor plan offers a bright living room with new recessed lighting and a big picture window overlooking the greenbelt. 4 good-sized bedrooms all with ceiling fans. Master bedroom is joining to the full hall bathroom with dual sinks, plus there is a ½ bath downstairs. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, newer appliances (stove, microwave & dishwasher) and an open eating area. The sliding glass door off the kitchen leads to the large patio slate deck and is perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing. 2-car garage attached to patio with inside laundry. Community features 2 pools and lush green landscaping. Act fast on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Eaton Place have any available units?
1726 Eaton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 1726 Eaton Place have?
Some of 1726 Eaton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Eaton Place currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Eaton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Eaton Place pet-friendly?
No, 1726 Eaton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 1726 Eaton Place offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Eaton Place offers parking.
Does 1726 Eaton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Eaton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Eaton Place have a pool?
Yes, 1726 Eaton Place has a pool.
Does 1726 Eaton Place have accessible units?
No, 1726 Eaton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Eaton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 Eaton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Eaton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 Eaton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
