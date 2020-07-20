1726 Eaton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

*LEASE*NO PETS* Great two-story end-unit located in beautiful La Verne. Floor plan offers a bright living room with new recessed lighting and a big picture window overlooking the greenbelt. 4 good-sized bedrooms all with ceiling fans. Master bedroom is joining to the full hall bathroom with dual sinks, plus there is a ½ bath downstairs. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, newer appliances (stove, microwave & dishwasher) and an open eating area. The sliding glass door off the kitchen leads to the large patio slate deck and is perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing. 2-car garage attached to patio with inside laundry. Community features 2 pools and lush green landscaping. Act fast on this opportunity!