Amenities
136 Alta Drive, Unit B
Watsonville, CA 95076
Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Duplex located in LaSelva Beach. Such a great neighborhood and a sweet unit in a quiet area. Really close to beach access!
AMENITIES:
* Park - 1 carport
* Laundry hook ups
* Refrigerator
* Range / Stove
* Eat-in Kitchen
* Dining Room
* Family Room
* Back Yard
* Fireplace
* Forced Air Heat
* Professional Property Management
SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties
APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties
LEASE TERMS:
* 12 month lease
* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness
* No Pets
* Tenant splits PG&E bill 50/50 with tenant in other side of duplex
* Water paid by: Owner
* Sewer paid by: Owner
* Garbage: Tenant
* Laundry: Washer / Dryer Hookups Provided. Any equipment on the property at the time of move in may be used by Tenant but will not be maintained or replaced by Owner. Tenant agrees to use at their own risk.
* Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove.
* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED
APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.
* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant
* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)
* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment
* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions
SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties
APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties
Offered by:
Gower Properties
164 N Bascom Ave #B
San Jose, CA 95128
Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977
Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.
Last Update: 6/10/2020
Unit Reference: ALTA-B