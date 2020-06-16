Amenities

136 Alta Drive, Unit B

Watsonville, CA 95076



Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Duplex located in LaSelva Beach. Such a great neighborhood and a sweet unit in a quiet area. Really close to beach access!



AMENITIES:



* Park - 1 carport

* Laundry hook ups

* Refrigerator

* Range / Stove

* Eat-in Kitchen

* Dining Room

* Family Room

* Back Yard

* Fireplace

* Forced Air Heat

* Professional Property Management



SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



LEASE TERMS:

* 12 month lease

* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness

* No Pets

* Tenant splits PG&E bill 50/50 with tenant in other side of duplex

* Water paid by: Owner

* Sewer paid by: Owner

* Garbage: Tenant

* Laundry: Washer / Dryer Hookups Provided. Any equipment on the property at the time of move in may be used by Tenant but will not be maintained or replaced by Owner. Tenant agrees to use at their own risk.

* Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove.

* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED



APPLICATION CRITERIA:

* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.

* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant

* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)

* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment

* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions



Offered by:

Gower Properties

164 N Bascom Ave #B

San Jose, CA 95128



Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977



Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.



Last Update: 6/10/2020

Unit Reference: ALTA-B