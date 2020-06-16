All apartments in La Selva Beach
136 Alta Drive

136 Alta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

136 Alta Drive, La Selva Beach, CA 95076

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
fireplace
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
136 Alta Drive, Unit B
Watsonville, CA 95076

Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Duplex located in LaSelva Beach. Such a great neighborhood and a sweet unit in a quiet area. Really close to beach access!

AMENITIES:

* Park - 1 carport
* Laundry hook ups
* Refrigerator
* Range / Stove
* Eat-in Kitchen
* Dining Room
* Family Room
* Back Yard
* Fireplace
* Forced Air Heat
* Professional Property Management

SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

LEASE TERMS:
* 12 month lease
* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness
* No Pets
* Tenant splits PG&E bill 50/50 with tenant in other side of duplex
* Water paid by: Owner
* Sewer paid by: Owner
* Garbage: Tenant
* Laundry: Washer / Dryer Hookups Provided. Any equipment on the property at the time of move in may be used by Tenant but will not be maintained or replaced by Owner. Tenant agrees to use at their own risk.
* Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove.
* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED

APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.
* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant
* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)
* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment
* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions

SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

Offered by:
Gower Properties
164 N Bascom Ave #B
San Jose, CA 95128

Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977

Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.

Last Update: 6/10/2020
Unit Reference: ALTA-B

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Alta Drive have any available units?
136 Alta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Selva Beach, CA.
What amenities does 136 Alta Drive have?
Some of 136 Alta Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Alta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
136 Alta Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Alta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 136 Alta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Selva Beach.
Does 136 Alta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 136 Alta Drive does offer parking.
Does 136 Alta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Alta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Alta Drive have a pool?
No, 136 Alta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 136 Alta Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 136 Alta Drive has accessible units.
Does 136 Alta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Alta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Alta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Alta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
