Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub

Rented 1-15-20 thru 4-15-20.. If your looking for a perfect home to rent for 2018 this home is it. The Palms is one of the most exclusive golf courses in La Quinta with the lowest handicap. The view is breath taking. A large pool & spa on the golf course with a built - in BBQ , A cozy fire pit to keep you warm and set & watch the stars in evenings. The kitchen has stainless appliances , a double dish washer. Wooden floors in the 2 bedrooms 1 a casita for privacy. A beautiful built - in office with French doors that open to a private patio. Please give me a call I would love to show you this home.