La Quinta, CA
81840 Golden Star Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:18 AM

81840 Golden Star Way

81840 Golden Star Way · (760) 567-7567
Location

81840 Golden Star Way, La Quinta, CA 92253
Coral Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
tennis court
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
tennis court
Available Dec. 2020 & Jan. 2021 only. This is a Maurea floor plan just under 1400 sq feet It has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, nicely decorated. The master suite has a Queen bed has a large walk-in closet. There is a door in master that opens to the back yard patio.. The Guest room has a Full size bed & Twin bed.. Available for a seasonal rental... This home comes Turn-Key furnished.. all you will need is your tooth brush, golf clubs, & Tennis Rackets.. Enjoy the sunshine in a resort style living.. This home comes with a golf cart for your use during your stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81840 Golden Star Way have any available units?
81840 Golden Star Way has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81840 Golden Star Way have?
Some of 81840 Golden Star Way's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81840 Golden Star Way currently offering any rent specials?
81840 Golden Star Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81840 Golden Star Way pet-friendly?
No, 81840 Golden Star Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81840 Golden Star Way offer parking?
No, 81840 Golden Star Way does not offer parking.
Does 81840 Golden Star Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81840 Golden Star Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81840 Golden Star Way have a pool?
No, 81840 Golden Star Way does not have a pool.
Does 81840 Golden Star Way have accessible units?
No, 81840 Golden Star Way does not have accessible units.
Does 81840 Golden Star Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 81840 Golden Star Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81840 Golden Star Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 81840 Golden Star Way does not have units with air conditioning.
