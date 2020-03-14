81840 Golden Star Way

Amenities

Available Dec. 2020 & Jan. 2021 only. This is a Maurea floor plan just under 1400 sq feet It has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, nicely decorated. The master suite has a Queen bed has a large walk-in closet. There is a door in master that opens to the back yard patio.. The Guest room has a Full size bed & Twin bed.. Available for a seasonal rental... This home comes Turn-Key furnished.. all you will need is your tooth brush, golf clubs, & Tennis Rackets.. Enjoy the sunshine in a resort style living.. This home comes with a golf cart for your use during your stay.