79959 Viento Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 AM

79959 Viento Drive

79959 Viento Drive · No Longer Available
Location

79959 Viento Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Esplanade

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Much desirable Plan 4 Lennar home has 4 bedroom & 3 baths plus a den/office. Bright & open Great Room concept features a cozy gas fireplace,a large kitchen with center island, eating nook,breakfast bar & a separate formal dining area off the kitchen.The well appointed master bedroom is separate from other bedrooms for more privacy with backyard and pool access. Master bathroom offers dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Guest rooms including a mini master are located on the opposite side of the house. The backyard is very private with your very own pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79959 Viento Drive have any available units?
79959 Viento Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Quinta, CA.
What amenities does 79959 Viento Drive have?
Some of 79959 Viento Drive's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79959 Viento Drive currently offering any rent specials?
79959 Viento Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79959 Viento Drive pet-friendly?
No, 79959 Viento Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 79959 Viento Drive offer parking?
No, 79959 Viento Drive does not offer parking.
Does 79959 Viento Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79959 Viento Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79959 Viento Drive have a pool?
Yes, 79959 Viento Drive has a pool.
Does 79959 Viento Drive have accessible units?
No, 79959 Viento Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 79959 Viento Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 79959 Viento Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79959 Viento Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 79959 Viento Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
