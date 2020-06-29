79959 Viento Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Much desirable Plan 4 Lennar home has 4 bedroom & 3 baths plus a den/office. Bright & open Great Room concept features a cozy gas fireplace,a large kitchen with center island, eating nook,breakfast bar & a separate formal dining area off the kitchen.The well appointed master bedroom is separate from other bedrooms for more privacy with backyard and pool access. Master bathroom offers dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Guest rooms including a mini master are located on the opposite side of the house. The backyard is very private with your very own pool and spa.