La Quinta, CA
55263 Winged Foot
Last updated July 25 2019 at 6:23 AM

55263 Winged Foot

55263 Winged Foot · (760) 316-9694
Location

55263 Winged Foot, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2309 sqft

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2309 sqft

Amenities

Available for Coachella Fest & Stagecoach Call for Rates, Booked Jan.4 to April 4, 2020. locate close to events.Relax and enjoy this desert paradise home with west mountain views of the San Jacinto Mountain range with some of the best sunset.The home is located on the 5th Fairway of the world famous Jack Nicklaus Tournament course at PGA WEST. This highly upgraded, meticulously exceptionally 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home can sleep six (6) comfortable, with open floor plan and designer furniture and open kitchen.The community pool is nearby.This home is available for long term $4850..00 per month (6) month or longer. Music Festival week ends $1350.00 Night (4) Four Night Minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55263 Winged Foot have any available units?
55263 Winged Foot has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55263 Winged Foot have?
Some of 55263 Winged Foot's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55263 Winged Foot currently offering any rent specials?
55263 Winged Foot isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55263 Winged Foot pet-friendly?
No, 55263 Winged Foot is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 55263 Winged Foot offer parking?
Yes, 55263 Winged Foot does offer parking.
Does 55263 Winged Foot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55263 Winged Foot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55263 Winged Foot have a pool?
Yes, 55263 Winged Foot has a pool.
Does 55263 Winged Foot have accessible units?
No, 55263 Winged Foot does not have accessible units.
Does 55263 Winged Foot have units with dishwashers?
No, 55263 Winged Foot does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55263 Winged Foot have units with air conditioning?
No, 55263 Winged Foot does not have units with air conditioning.
