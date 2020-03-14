55263 Winged Foot

Amenities

Available for Coachella Fest & Stagecoach Call for Rates, Booked Jan.4 to April 4, 2020. locate close to events.Relax and enjoy this desert paradise home with west mountain views of the San Jacinto Mountain range with some of the best sunset.The home is located on the 5th Fairway of the world famous Jack Nicklaus Tournament course at PGA WEST. This highly upgraded, meticulously exceptionally 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home can sleep six (6) comfortable, with open floor plan and designer furniture and open kitchen.The community pool is nearby.This home is available for long term $4850..00 per month (6) month or longer. Music Festival week ends $1350.00 Night (4) Four Night Minimum