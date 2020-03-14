54912 SHOAL Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

This Stunning condo is located on The Palmer Private Golf Course at PGA West, and is available for short (min. 30 days) & long term rental, with amazing mountain views and is on the 8th fairway of the Palmer course. Recently updated with new and updated decor with all new amenities. This (3) bedrooms, (2) baths comes furnished, has a (2) car garage, golf cart, new barbecue, patio furniture, Smart TV's and much more. In addition the front foyer leads to the great room with a wet bar, fireplace, and access to the back patio located on the golf course. Kitchen offers soft white wood cabinetry, granite tile counters, breakfast bar & dining area. Master Suite has ample closet space & master bath has double vanities, tile flooring, large tub and there is a private courtyard to enjoy your morning coffee! The two additional bedrooms offer great space for family & friends. This rare jewel. Available 11/2019-12/2019 at $3,000 per month and 03/2020-04/2020 at $5,000 per month.