All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 54912 SHOAL Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
54912 SHOAL Creek
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:03 AM

54912 SHOAL Creek

54912 Shoal-Creek · (760) 840-7441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

54912 Shoal-Creek, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This Stunning condo is located on The Palmer Private Golf Course at PGA West, and is available for short (min. 30 days) & long term rental, with amazing mountain views and is on the 8th fairway of the Palmer course. Recently updated with new and updated decor with all new amenities. This (3) bedrooms, (2) baths comes furnished, has a (2) car garage, golf cart, new barbecue, patio furniture, Smart TV's and much more. In addition the front foyer leads to the great room with a wet bar, fireplace, and access to the back patio located on the golf course. Kitchen offers soft white wood cabinetry, granite tile counters, breakfast bar & dining area. Master Suite has ample closet space & master bath has double vanities, tile flooring, large tub and there is a private courtyard to enjoy your morning coffee! The two additional bedrooms offer great space for family & friends. This rare jewel. Available 11/2019-12/2019 at $3,000 per month and 03/2020-04/2020 at $5,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54912 SHOAL Creek have any available units?
54912 SHOAL Creek has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54912 SHOAL Creek have?
Some of 54912 SHOAL Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54912 SHOAL Creek currently offering any rent specials?
54912 SHOAL Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54912 SHOAL Creek pet-friendly?
No, 54912 SHOAL Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 54912 SHOAL Creek offer parking?
Yes, 54912 SHOAL Creek does offer parking.
Does 54912 SHOAL Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54912 SHOAL Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54912 SHOAL Creek have a pool?
Yes, 54912 SHOAL Creek has a pool.
Does 54912 SHOAL Creek have accessible units?
No, 54912 SHOAL Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 54912 SHOAL Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54912 SHOAL Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 54912 SHOAL Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 54912 SHOAL Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 54912 SHOAL Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity