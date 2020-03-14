51413 Via Sorrento

Amenities

Leased Jan thru Mar 2020. Gorgeous southwest mountain views. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings. Two big master suites plus a courtyard casita. A bonus retreat off the Great Room offers relaxing views across the pool and the course to the mountains. Dramatic twelve-foot soffited ceilings, 8' interior doors, 8' patio doors, gourmet kitchen with European-style maple cabinets, slab granite counters, convection oven and built-in refrigerator; switch-start fireplace, Jacuzzi whirlpool tub and separate shower in master bath, recirculating hot water, covered patio, security system with smoke, fire, & motion sensors.World-class amenities include a magnificent Clubhouse, a state-of-the-art Fitness center, a relaxing Day Spa, lighted tennis courts and a resort-style pool.