43574 Parkway Esplanade E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage

Single level, 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with lush landscaping and a private rear yard. Backyard features a covered patio with mature fruit trees. This is a very popular great room floor plan with tile in the main living areas. All appliances are included. Fireplace is in the family room for those cool winter evenings. Laundry is inside with tons of storage. There is a 2 car attached garage with additional storage. Located close to high performing schools, shopping, restaurants and freeway. Home has a security system, is in a complex that is gated and secure. Available now.