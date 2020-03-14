All apartments in La Quinta
43574 Parkway Esplanade E
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:38 PM

43574 Parkway Esplanade E

43574 Parkway Esplanade East · (760) 831-7180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43574 Parkway Esplanade East, La Quinta, CA 92253
Esplanade

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2112 sqft

Amenities

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single level, 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with lush landscaping and a private rear yard. Backyard features a covered patio with mature fruit trees. This is a very popular great room floor plan with tile in the main living areas. All appliances are included. Fireplace is in the family room for those cool winter evenings. Laundry is inside with tons of storage. There is a 2 car attached garage with additional storage. Located close to high performing schools, shopping, restaurants and freeway. Home has a security system, is in a complex that is gated and secure. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43574 Parkway Esplanade E have any available units?
43574 Parkway Esplanade E has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43574 Parkway Esplanade E have?
Some of 43574 Parkway Esplanade E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43574 Parkway Esplanade E currently offering any rent specials?
43574 Parkway Esplanade E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43574 Parkway Esplanade E pet-friendly?
No, 43574 Parkway Esplanade E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 43574 Parkway Esplanade E offer parking?
Yes, 43574 Parkway Esplanade E does offer parking.
Does 43574 Parkway Esplanade E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43574 Parkway Esplanade E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43574 Parkway Esplanade E have a pool?
No, 43574 Parkway Esplanade E does not have a pool.
Does 43574 Parkway Esplanade E have accessible units?
No, 43574 Parkway Esplanade E does not have accessible units.
Does 43574 Parkway Esplanade E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43574 Parkway Esplanade E has units with dishwashers.
Does 43574 Parkway Esplanade E have units with air conditioning?
No, 43574 Parkway Esplanade E does not have units with air conditioning.
