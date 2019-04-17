Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in La Puente
Find more places like 551 Tonopah Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Puente, CA
/
551 Tonopah Avenue
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
551 Tonopah Avenue
551 Tonopah Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
551 Tonopah Avenue, La Puente, CA 91744
La Puente
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3BD & 2.5BA Townhome Located in a Quite Neighborhood. Gated Community! Open Floor Plan with High Ceiling in the Living Room. Laminated Wood Floors Throughout. Nice Small Back Yard. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 551 Tonopah Avenue have any available units?
551 Tonopah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Puente, CA
.
Is 551 Tonopah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
551 Tonopah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Tonopah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Puente
.
Does 551 Tonopah Avenue offer parking?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 551 Tonopah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Tonopah Avenue have a pool?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 551 Tonopah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Tonopah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 Tonopah Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Whittier, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Covina, CA
El Monte, CA
Walnut, CA
Arcadia, CA
Monrovia, CA
Azusa, CA
Temple City, CA
Citrus, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
South Whittier, CA
Glendora, CA
Diamond Bar, CA
Brea, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles