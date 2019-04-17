All apartments in La Puente
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

551 Tonopah Avenue

551 Tonopah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

551 Tonopah Avenue, La Puente, CA 91744
La Puente

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3BD & 2.5BA Townhome Located in a Quite Neighborhood. Gated Community! Open Floor Plan with High Ceiling in the Living Room. Laminated Wood Floors Throughout. Nice Small Back Yard. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Tonopah Avenue have any available units?
551 Tonopah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Puente, CA.
Is 551 Tonopah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
551 Tonopah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Tonopah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Puente.
Does 551 Tonopah Avenue offer parking?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 551 Tonopah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Tonopah Avenue have a pool?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 551 Tonopah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Tonopah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 Tonopah Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 Tonopah Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

