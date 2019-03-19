All apartments in La Puente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15844 singing woods

15844 Singing Woods Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15844 Singing Woods Road, La Puente, CA 91744
Hacienda La Puente

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled from top to bottom,move in ready,come and see for yourself

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15844 singing woods have any available units?
15844 singing woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Puente, CA.
Is 15844 singing woods currently offering any rent specials?
15844 singing woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15844 singing woods pet-friendly?
No, 15844 singing woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Puente.
Does 15844 singing woods offer parking?
No, 15844 singing woods does not offer parking.
Does 15844 singing woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15844 singing woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15844 singing woods have a pool?
No, 15844 singing woods does not have a pool.
Does 15844 singing woods have accessible units?
No, 15844 singing woods does not have accessible units.
Does 15844 singing woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 15844 singing woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15844 singing woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 15844 singing woods does not have units with air conditioning.
