La Puente, CA
15515 Mulvane Street
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

15515 Mulvane Street

15515 Mulvane Street · No Longer Available
Location

15515 Mulvane Street, La Puente, CA 91744
La Puente

Amenities

granite counters
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, plus the attached garage, kitchen has granite countertop. New interior, back yard has a good size. Excellent location close to freeway 10 & 60 and shopping. A must-see, move-in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15515 Mulvane Street have any available units?
15515 Mulvane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Puente, CA.
Is 15515 Mulvane Street currently offering any rent specials?
15515 Mulvane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15515 Mulvane Street pet-friendly?
No, 15515 Mulvane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Puente.
Does 15515 Mulvane Street offer parking?
Yes, 15515 Mulvane Street offers parking.
Does 15515 Mulvane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15515 Mulvane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15515 Mulvane Street have a pool?
No, 15515 Mulvane Street does not have a pool.
Does 15515 Mulvane Street have accessible units?
No, 15515 Mulvane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15515 Mulvane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15515 Mulvane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15515 Mulvane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15515 Mulvane Street does not have units with air conditioning.
