Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM

15217 Temple Avenue

15217 Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15217 Temple Avenue, La Puente, CA 91744
La Puente

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent. All new appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

