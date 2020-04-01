Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in La Puente
Find more places like 15217 Temple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Puente, CA
/
15217 Temple Avenue
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15217 Temple Avenue
15217 Temple Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15217 Temple Avenue, La Puente, CA 91744
La Puente
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent. All new appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15217 Temple Avenue have any available units?
15217 Temple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Puente, CA
.
Is 15217 Temple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15217 Temple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15217 Temple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15217 Temple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Puente
.
Does 15217 Temple Avenue offer parking?
No, 15217 Temple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15217 Temple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15217 Temple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15217 Temple Avenue have a pool?
No, 15217 Temple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15217 Temple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15217 Temple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15217 Temple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15217 Temple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15217 Temple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15217 Temple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Whittier, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Covina, CA
El Monte, CA
Walnut, CA
Arcadia, CA
Monrovia, CA
Azusa, CA
Temple City, CA
Citrus, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
South Whittier, CA
Glendora, CA
Diamond Bar, CA
Brea, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles