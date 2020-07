Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

This is a large unit with a patio and a walk in closet.



This Unit is FULLY RENOVATED INCLUDING NEW BATHROOMS, NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW FLOORING ETC.

Located in a family friendly neighborhood on a quiet street in Spring Valley, just minutes from Downtown San Diego and the 125 Freeway.



HEATED POOL, On Site Laundry, On Site Management, On Site parking.