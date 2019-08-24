Single-story home for lease - Single story home with large lot. 4 bedroom 2 bath. Open floor plan with living room dining room family room kitchen fireplace. All bedrooms are in back of the house. Large two car garage.
Contact Julie 619-279-1008
(RLNE5112143)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9034 Ildica have any available units?
9034 Ildica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
Is 9034 Ildica currently offering any rent specials?
9034 Ildica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9034 Ildica pet-friendly?
Yes, 9034 Ildica is pet friendly.
Does 9034 Ildica offer parking?
Yes, 9034 Ildica offers parking.
Does 9034 Ildica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9034 Ildica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9034 Ildica have a pool?
No, 9034 Ildica does not have a pool.
Does 9034 Ildica have accessible units?
No, 9034 Ildica does not have accessible units.
Does 9034 Ildica have units with dishwashers?
No, 9034 Ildica does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9034 Ildica have units with air conditioning?
No, 9034 Ildica does not have units with air conditioning.