867 Pecos St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal carport carpet range

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in Spring Valley - Quaint single story home located in Spring Valley close to shopping and freeway access.



This home has carpet and wood-grain vinyl flooring, the eat in style kitchen also comes with gas stove, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space. Washer and dryer hook-ups available.



Enjoy the great view of the hills from the large backyard, there is plenty of parking available in the driveway and carport that gives direct access to the backyard.



Renters Insurance required upon move-in, No Pets and No Smoking.



1-Year Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3262309)