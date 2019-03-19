All apartments in La Presa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

867 Pecos St

867 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Location

867 Pecos Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
carport
carpet
range
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in Spring Valley - Quaint single story home located in Spring Valley close to shopping and freeway access.

This home has carpet and wood-grain vinyl flooring, the eat in style kitchen also comes with gas stove, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space. Washer and dryer hook-ups available.

Enjoy the great view of the hills from the large backyard, there is plenty of parking available in the driveway and carport that gives direct access to the backyard.

Renters Insurance required upon move-in, No Pets and No Smoking.

1-Year Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3262309)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 Pecos St have any available units?
867 Pecos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 867 Pecos St have?
Some of 867 Pecos St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 Pecos St currently offering any rent specials?
867 Pecos St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 Pecos St pet-friendly?
No, 867 Pecos St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 867 Pecos St offer parking?
Yes, 867 Pecos St offers parking.
Does 867 Pecos St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 867 Pecos St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 Pecos St have a pool?
No, 867 Pecos St does not have a pool.
Does 867 Pecos St have accessible units?
No, 867 Pecos St does not have accessible units.
Does 867 Pecos St have units with dishwashers?
No, 867 Pecos St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 867 Pecos St have units with air conditioning?
No, 867 Pecos St does not have units with air conditioning.
