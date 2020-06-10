Rent Calculator
8424 Stansbury Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8424 Stansbury Street
8424 Stansbury Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8424 Stansbury Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stand Alone Home In Spring Valley - 3 bed 1 bath stand alone home available now in Spring Valley.
Attached garage
New Carpet & Paint
Fenced in private back yard with patio
Driveway and street parking
1 year lease. Pets considered . No utilities included
(RLNE5823797)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8424 Stansbury Street have any available units?
8424 Stansbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Presa, CA
.
What amenities does 8424 Stansbury Street have?
Some of 8424 Stansbury Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8424 Stansbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
8424 Stansbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8424 Stansbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8424 Stansbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 8424 Stansbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 8424 Stansbury Street offers parking.
Does 8424 Stansbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8424 Stansbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8424 Stansbury Street have a pool?
No, 8424 Stansbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 8424 Stansbury Street have accessible units?
No, 8424 Stansbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8424 Stansbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8424 Stansbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8424 Stansbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8424 Stansbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
