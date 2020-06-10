8424 Stansbury Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stand Alone Home In Spring Valley - 3 bed 1 bath stand alone home available now in Spring Valley.



Attached garage



New Carpet & Paint



Fenced in private back yard with patio



Driveway and street parking



1 year lease. Pets considered . No utilities included



(RLNE5823797)