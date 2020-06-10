All apartments in La Presa
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

8424 Stansbury Street

8424 Stansbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

8424 Stansbury Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stand Alone Home In Spring Valley - 3 bed 1 bath stand alone home available now in Spring Valley.

Attached garage

New Carpet & Paint

Fenced in private back yard with patio

Driveway and street parking

1 year lease. Pets considered . No utilities included

(RLNE5823797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8424 Stansbury Street have any available units?
8424 Stansbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 8424 Stansbury Street have?
Some of 8424 Stansbury Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8424 Stansbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
8424 Stansbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8424 Stansbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8424 Stansbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 8424 Stansbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 8424 Stansbury Street offers parking.
Does 8424 Stansbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8424 Stansbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8424 Stansbury Street have a pool?
No, 8424 Stansbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 8424 Stansbury Street have accessible units?
No, 8424 Stansbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8424 Stansbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8424 Stansbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8424 Stansbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8424 Stansbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.

