Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

528 Concepcion Ave

528 Concepcion Avenue · (619) 305-0542
Location

528 Concepcion Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 528 Concepcion Ave · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Totally remodeled Spring Valley duplex - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been completely remodeled with new flooring, new paint, new kitchen cabinet and appliances, new bathrooms and new windows. This is a great location with easy access to both the 125 and 94 freeways for easy commuting. HUGE private backyard, and off-street parking. Schedule your viewing appointment today! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4964697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Concepcion Ave have any available units?
528 Concepcion Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 528 Concepcion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
528 Concepcion Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Concepcion Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Concepcion Ave is pet friendly.
Does 528 Concepcion Ave offer parking?
Yes, 528 Concepcion Ave offers parking.
Does 528 Concepcion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Concepcion Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Concepcion Ave have a pool?
No, 528 Concepcion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 528 Concepcion Ave have accessible units?
No, 528 Concepcion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Concepcion Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Concepcion Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Concepcion Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Concepcion Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
