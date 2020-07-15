528 Concepcion Ave

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Totally remodeled Spring Valley duplex - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been completely remodeled with new flooring, new paint, new kitchen cabinet and appliances, new bathrooms and new windows. This is a great location with easy access to both the 125 and 94 freeways for easy commuting. HUGE private backyard, and off-street parking. Schedule your viewing appointment today! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE4964697)