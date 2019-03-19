Rent Calculator
2027 Hawkins Way
2027 Hawkins Way
2027 Hawkins Way
No Longer Available
Location
2027 Hawkins Way, La Presa, CA 91977
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2027 Hawkins Way have any available units?
2027 Hawkins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Presa, CA
.
Is 2027 Hawkins Way currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Hawkins Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Hawkins Way pet-friendly?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Presa
.
Does 2027 Hawkins Way offer parking?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way does not offer parking.
Does 2027 Hawkins Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Hawkins Way have a pool?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Hawkins Way have accessible units?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Hawkins Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 Hawkins Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way does not have units with air conditioning.
