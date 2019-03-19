All apartments in La Presa
Find more places like 2027 Hawkins Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
2027 Hawkins Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2027 Hawkins Way

2027 Hawkins Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Presa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2027 Hawkins Way, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4507500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Hawkins Way have any available units?
2027 Hawkins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
Is 2027 Hawkins Way currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Hawkins Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Hawkins Way pet-friendly?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 2027 Hawkins Way offer parking?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way does not offer parking.
Does 2027 Hawkins Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Hawkins Way have a pool?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Hawkins Way have accessible units?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Hawkins Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 Hawkins Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 Hawkins Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Presa 2 BedroomsLa Presa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Presa Apartments with Washer-DryersLa Presa Pet Friendly Places
La Presa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College