1518 Walbollen Street
Last updated June 16 2019 at 10:42 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1518 Walbollen Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1518 Walbollen Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 4bd/2 bathroom house. Large backyard with an attached two car garage. All appliances, including washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1518 Walbollen Street have any available units?
1518 Walbollen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Presa, CA
.
What amenities does 1518 Walbollen Street have?
Some of 1518 Walbollen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 1518 Walbollen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Walbollen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Walbollen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Walbollen Street is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Walbollen Street offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Walbollen Street offers parking.
Does 1518 Walbollen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Walbollen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Walbollen Street have a pool?
No, 1518 Walbollen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Walbollen Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1518 Walbollen Street has accessible units.
Does 1518 Walbollen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Walbollen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Walbollen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1518 Walbollen Street has units with air conditioning.
