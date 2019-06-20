Rent Calculator
1501 Maria Avenue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM
1 of 1
1501 Maria Avenue
1501 Maria Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1501 Maria Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4713714)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1501 Maria Avenue have any available units?
1501 Maria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Presa, CA
.
Is 1501 Maria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Maria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Maria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Maria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Maria Avenue offer parking?
No, 1501 Maria Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Maria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Maria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Maria Avenue have a pool?
No, 1501 Maria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Maria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1501 Maria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Maria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Maria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Maria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Maria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
