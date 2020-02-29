All apartments in La Presa
1234 Helix

1234 Helix Street · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Helix Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1234 Helix Available 03/01/20 Spring Valley Duplex for Rent - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with large yard available for rent

(RLNE5582857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Helix have any available units?
1234 Helix doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
Is 1234 Helix currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Helix is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Helix pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 Helix is pet friendly.
Does 1234 Helix offer parking?
No, 1234 Helix does not offer parking.
Does 1234 Helix have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Helix does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Helix have a pool?
No, 1234 Helix does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Helix have accessible units?
No, 1234 Helix does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Helix have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Helix does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 Helix have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 Helix does not have units with air conditioning.
