Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:40 PM

1117 Helix Street

1117 Helix Street · (619) 797-1470
Location

1117 Helix Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment across from shopping areas in Spring Valley. Newer hardwood laminate flooring in bedroom and new paint throughout. Stove and refrigerator included. Ready for immediate move-in. 500 sqft. 1 parking space included. 1 year lease. $1300 deposit. Water & trash included. Available Now.

**Qualifications**
$2300 monthly income. 625+ minimum credit score. Previous rental history with positive references. No previous evictions or bankruptcies allowed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Helix Street have any available units?
1117 Helix Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1117 Helix Street have?
Some of 1117 Helix Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Helix Street currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Helix Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Helix Street pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Helix Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 1117 Helix Street offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Helix Street does offer parking.
Does 1117 Helix Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Helix Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Helix Street have a pool?
No, 1117 Helix Street does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Helix Street have accessible units?
No, 1117 Helix Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Helix Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Helix Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Helix Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Helix Street does not have units with air conditioning.
