1117 Helix Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment across from shopping areas in Spring Valley. Newer hardwood laminate flooring in bedroom and new paint throughout. Stove and refrigerator included. Ready for immediate move-in. 500 sqft. 1 parking space included. 1 year lease. $1300 deposit. Water & trash included. Available Now.



**Qualifications**

$2300 monthly income. 625+ minimum credit score. Previous rental history with positive references. No previous evictions or bankruptcies allowed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.