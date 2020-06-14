148 Apartments for rent in La Palma, CA with hardwood floors
To avoid annexation by the neighboring city of Buena Park in 1955, local dairy farmers incorporated their area as Dairyland. That moniker stuck until cow pastures gave way to suburban plots. In 1965, residents voted to change their city name to La Palma.
Don't tell anyone that La Palma lies only 15 minutes from Disneyland, or that on most weekends and summer, you'll be putting up visitors who want to use your place as a base for the Happiest Place on Earth. Tell them instead that the city is a pleasant suburb of Los Angeles, located in northern Orange County, with parks, schools, and access to a major freeway. Then people will come to see you, maybe only once in a while. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Palma renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.