148 Apartments for rent in La Palma, CA with hardwood floors

To avoid annexation by the neighboring city of Buena Park in 1955, local dairy farmers incorporated their area as Dairyland. That moniker stuck until cow pastures gave way to suburban plots. In 1965, residents voted to change their city name to La Palma.

Don't tell anyone that La Palma lies only 15 minutes from Disneyland, or that on most weekends and summer, you'll be putting up visitors who want to use your place as a base for the Happiest Place on Earth. Tell them instead that the city is a pleasant suburb of Los Angeles, located in northern Orange County, with parks, schools, and access to a major freeway. Then people will come to see you, maybe only once in a while. See more