148 Apartments for rent in La Palma, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Palma renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 Bransford Drive
5172 Bransford Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1450 sqft
5172 Bransford Drive Available 06/30/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: Private Entry Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace, Wood Flooring Downstairs, Vertical Blinds,

La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 LENA Drive
5172 Lena Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walking Distance to ALL Great La Palma Schools: Los Coyotes EL., Walker Jr High, Kennedy High and Oxford Academy. Beautiful Corner Lot With Amazing Flowers & Plants Curb Appearance. Great Home In Very Quiet Area.
Verified

Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified

Cerritos
26 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,821
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

Cypress
2 Units Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.

Cerritos
1 Unit Available
18623 Clydepark Avenue
18623 Clydepark Avenue, Cerritos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1733 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! one of the finest Cerritos neighborhoods nearby Carmenita Ave and 183rd St. Immaculate and very well maintained.

Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12551 Valencia Street
12551 East Valencia Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1356 sqft
3 bed room with two bath. Single story house. House offers Laminate wood floor, Granite counter top, Double pane window and doors. Newly upgraded bathrooms. Living room is facing south with lots lights into the house.
Verified

Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Buena Park
1 Unit Available
Westview
8572 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westview in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Verified

11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Meadowood Place Apartment Homes is the ideal place for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Verified

Norwalk
2 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
Palmwood Garden
11932 Bailey St, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
974 sqft
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Palmwood Gardens! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space.

El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
2009 Shipway Avenue
2009 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach.

Carson Park
1 Unit Available
4129 Hackett Ave.
4129 Hackett Avenue, Lakewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
949 sqft
Sweet 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home! Landscaping included - Rent Now! - Sweet 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home! - This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom home is located next to Heartwell Park and Golf.

El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
1874 Stevely Ave
1874 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1670 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home with beautiful open floorplan of this lovely El Dorado Park South home! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, exquisite granite counters, rich maple cabinets and travertine floors.

South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14834 Fernview St
14834 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1218 sqft
A totally renovated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home has new wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting, a fireplace (DECORATIVE USE ONLY) and new quartz countertops and cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
1501 S Pacific Drive
1501 Pacific Drive, Fullerton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1309 sqft
Fantastic single story home in Sunny Hills High School district! This 4bd/2ba home sits on a spacious 7300sf corner lot with lots of natural light.

The Lakes
1 Unit Available
7890 E. Spring St. #19A
7890 East Spring Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable 1 bedroom condo in Long Beach! - Seeking a private upper level remodeled condo in a gated community with lush landscaping and tranquil lakes? Then look no further! New paint and wood laminate flooring throughout make this condo stand out.

Rossmoor Highlands
1 Unit Available
11851 PINE STREET
11851 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,390
2400 sqft
11851 PINE STREET Available 06/16/20 Los Alamitos - 5 Bed 2 Bth Home - Huge Yard - Laudry Hookups w/Machines - 3 Car Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely housing community of

South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11159 Corley Drive
11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking.
City Guide for La Palma, CA

To avoid annexation by the neighboring city of Buena Park in 1955, local dairy farmers incorporated their area as Dairyland. That moniker stuck until cow pastures gave way to suburban plots. In 1965, residents voted to change their city name to La Palma.

Don't tell anyone that La Palma lies only 15 minutes from Disneyland, or that on most weekends and summer, you'll be putting up visitors who want to use your place as a base for the Happiest Place on Earth. Tell them instead that the city is a pleasant suburb of Los Angeles, located in northern Orange County, with parks, schools, and access to a major freeway. Then people will come to see you, maybe only once in a while. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in La Palma, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Palma renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

