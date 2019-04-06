Rent Calculator
La Palma, CA
/
7191 Monterey Lane
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7191 Monterey Lane
7191 Monterey Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7191 Monterey Lane, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath single floor house in the city of La Palma. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. New wood floors. Large, lush and green backyard with fruit trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7191 Monterey Lane have any available units?
7191 Monterey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Palma, CA
.
What amenities does 7191 Monterey Lane have?
Some of 7191 Monterey Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7191 Monterey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7191 Monterey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7191 Monterey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7191 Monterey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Palma
.
Does 7191 Monterey Lane offer parking?
No, 7191 Monterey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7191 Monterey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7191 Monterey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7191 Monterey Lane have a pool?
No, 7191 Monterey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7191 Monterey Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 7191 Monterey Lane has accessible units.
Does 7191 Monterey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7191 Monterey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7191 Monterey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7191 Monterey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
