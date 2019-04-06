All apartments in La Palma
Find more places like 7191 Monterey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Palma, CA
/
7191 Monterey Lane
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

7191 Monterey Lane

7191 Monterey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7191 Monterey Lane, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath single floor house in the city of La Palma. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. New wood floors. Large, lush and green backyard with fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7191 Monterey Lane have any available units?
7191 Monterey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
What amenities does 7191 Monterey Lane have?
Some of 7191 Monterey Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7191 Monterey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7191 Monterey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7191 Monterey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7191 Monterey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Palma.
Does 7191 Monterey Lane offer parking?
No, 7191 Monterey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7191 Monterey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7191 Monterey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7191 Monterey Lane have a pool?
No, 7191 Monterey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7191 Monterey Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 7191 Monterey Lane has accessible units.
Does 7191 Monterey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7191 Monterey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7191 Monterey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7191 Monterey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACypress, CABuena Park, CACerritos, CALakewood, CALa Mirada, CAArtesia, CA
Norwalk, CALos Alamitos, CASanta Fe Springs, CAStanton, CAGarden Grove, CASeal Beach, CADowney, CABellflower, CASouth Whittier, CAWestminster, CAWhittier, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles