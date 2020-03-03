All apartments in La Palma
5581 Maplewood Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:41 AM

5581 Maplewood Avenue

5581 Maplewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5581 Maplewood Avenue, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice and clean two story home in a quite neighborhood, 3 bedroom , 2 1/2 bath and a huge family room w/ wet bar, formal dinning room, direct access to the attached garage. Walking distance to Kennedy High, Walmart and close to 91 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5581 Maplewood Avenue have any available units?
5581 Maplewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
Is 5581 Maplewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5581 Maplewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5581 Maplewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5581 Maplewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Palma.
Does 5581 Maplewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5581 Maplewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 5581 Maplewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5581 Maplewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5581 Maplewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5581 Maplewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5581 Maplewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5581 Maplewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5581 Maplewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5581 Maplewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5581 Maplewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5581 Maplewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
