5581 Maplewood Avenue, La Palma, CA 90623 La Palma
Amenities
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice and clean two story home in a quite neighborhood, 3 bedroom , 2 1/2 bath and a huge family room w/ wet bar, formal dinning room, direct access to the attached garage. Walking distance to Kennedy High, Walmart and close to 91 Freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5581 Maplewood Avenue have any available units?
5581 Maplewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
Is 5581 Maplewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5581 Maplewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.