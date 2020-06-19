All apartments in La Palma
5172 Bransford Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

5172 Bransford Drive

5172 Bransford Drive · (714) 840-1700
Location

5172 Bransford Drive, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5172 Bransford Drive · Avail. Jun 30

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5172 Bransford Drive Available 06/30/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: Private Entry Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace, Wood Flooring Downstairs, Vertical Blinds, Master Bedroom With Mirrored Closet Doors & Ceiling Fan, Central A/C And Heating, Laundry Room With Storage, Attached 2 Car Garage With Remote Control, Large Back Yard, Near Cerrtitos Regional County Park, Knotts Berry Farm, The 5 FWY, Shops etc.

orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

(RLNE3290423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5172 Bransford Drive have any available units?
5172 Bransford Drive has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5172 Bransford Drive have?
Some of 5172 Bransford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5172 Bransford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5172 Bransford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5172 Bransford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5172 Bransford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Palma.
Does 5172 Bransford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5172 Bransford Drive does offer parking.
Does 5172 Bransford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5172 Bransford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5172 Bransford Drive have a pool?
No, 5172 Bransford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5172 Bransford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5172 Bransford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5172 Bransford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5172 Bransford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5172 Bransford Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5172 Bransford Drive has units with air conditioning.
