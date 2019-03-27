All apartments in La Palma
5012 Houston Avenue

5012 Houston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5012 Houston Avenue, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Conveniently located spacious home. Has Laminated Floor. Close to Shopping Centers, Schools and
Freeways. Must See

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Houston Avenue have any available units?
5012 Houston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
What amenities does 5012 Houston Avenue have?
Some of 5012 Houston Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Houston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Houston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Houston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Houston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Palma.
Does 5012 Houston Avenue offer parking?
No, 5012 Houston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5012 Houston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Houston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Houston Avenue have a pool?
No, 5012 Houston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5012 Houston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5012 Houston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Houston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 Houston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5012 Houston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5012 Houston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

