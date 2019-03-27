Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in La Palma
Find more places like 5012 Houston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Palma, CA
/
5012 Houston Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:28 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5012 Houston Avenue
5012 Houston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5012 Houston Avenue, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Conveniently located spacious home. Has Laminated Floor. Close to Shopping Centers, Schools and
Freeways. Must See
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5012 Houston Avenue have any available units?
5012 Houston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Palma, CA
.
What amenities does 5012 Houston Avenue have?
Some of 5012 Houston Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5012 Houston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Houston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Houston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Houston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Palma
.
Does 5012 Houston Avenue offer parking?
No, 5012 Houston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5012 Houston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Houston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Houston Avenue have a pool?
No, 5012 Houston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5012 Houston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5012 Houston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Houston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 Houston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5012 Houston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5012 Houston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Cypress, CA
Buena Park, CA
Cerritos, CA
Lakewood, CA
La Mirada, CA
Artesia, CA
Norwalk, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Stanton, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Seal Beach, CA
Downey, CA
Bellflower, CA
Westminster, CA
Whittier, CA
La Habra, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Paramount, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles